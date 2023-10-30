Rapper Badshah questioned by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in connection with promoting betting app

The Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell is questioning rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known professionally as Badshah, in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Police summoned the popular rapper in connection with the online betting company app ‘FairPlay’. Badhsah has been called for enquiry by the Maharashtra Police, citing the celebrity rapper promoting viewing of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) on the on betting app Fairplay.

Notably, the FairPlay app was connected to the Mahadev app, the latter came to limelight when its co-founder indulged in a lavish ₹200 crore wedding in United Arab Emirates, and paid for the whole event in cash. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently probing the Mahadev Book app for money laundering. A number of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, were summoned in connection with the case.Bollywood bigwigs such as Sanjy Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Tiger Shroff, among others, had allegedly attended Chandrakar's wedding in February this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).