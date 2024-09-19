Rashmi Thackeray or Supriya Sule? Varsha Gaikwad's Call for a Female Chief Minister Sparks Mixed Political Reactions

In the evolving political landscape of Maharashtra, calls for a female Chief Minister are gaining traction. Mumbai Congress President, MLA Varsha Gaikwad, has recently put forth the idea that she and several other women from the party could be considered for the role. She also indicated that if any of her allies, such as Supriya Sule or Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray, were appointed, it would be a positive step forward. This has sparked discussions about the potential for the state’s first female Chief Minister. While several female leaders have been mentioned in the past, none have received substantial opportunities for leadership. BJP's Pankaja Munde previously claimed she was the people's choice for Chief Minister, but the focus has shifted with Gaikwad's highlighting of women’s names, framing it as a ‘women’s card.’

In an interview with News 18 Lokmat, Gaikwad expressed her readiness to take on the Chief Minister role if given the opportunity by the party. Uddhav Thackeray had suggested that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should announce a Chief Minister candidate in advance, a proposal met with opposition from Congress and Sharad Pawar’s faction. Gaikwad now emphasizes the need to appoint a woman to lead. She pointed out that while the Mahayuti government had appointed only one woman to its cabinet, the Maha Vikas Aghadi included two cabinet ministers and one minister of state.

Rashmi Thackeray, often seen alongside her husband, has not actively engaged in politics, leading some to question the relevance of her inclusion in these discussions. Rupali Chakanakar, the women’s state president of the Ajit Pawar faction, stressed that merely having a female Chief Minister will not resolve the state's issues. It is essential to have a capable leader who can effectively manage the administration and address women's concerns. She expressed support for Ajit Pawar as a potential Chief Minister. Ultimately, while there should be no objections to appointing women to key positions, their ability to handle the responsibilities must be carefully evaluated. The decision lies with the legislators, highlighting that it is not solely up to the party leader to make such an appointment.