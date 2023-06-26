Ratnagiri: 8 killed, 7 injured after speeding truck collides with passenger vehicle
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 26, 2023 02:34 PM 2023-06-26T14:34:05+5:30 2023-06-26T14:34:28+5:30
At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger vehicle in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said.
The accident occurred at Asud on the Dapoli-Harnai Road when a truck heading towards Dapoli from Harnai being driven on the wrong side of the road rammed into a three-wheeler vehicle, carrying 15 passengers on Sunday afternoon, an official said.
Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said, adding that seven persons were injured.