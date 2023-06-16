Ratnagiri: Devotee killed in collision en route to Ganapatipule

Tragedy struck when a motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal collision with a car while en route to Ganapatipule for prayers. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Ganesh Mahadev Shetkar from Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district, was involved in the accident around 11 am on Friday (June 16) at Shindewadi in Kandgaon, situated along the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur road.

Ganesh Shetkar, a motorcyclist traveling alongside his wife Sumitra Ganesh Shetkar, was en route from Goa via Kolhapur to offer prayers. Unfortunately, their journey took a tragic turn when a car (MH11, EE 3033) traveling in the opposite direction collided with their bike near Kondagaon Shindewadi on the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur highway. The impact of the collision was so severe that Ganesh Shetkar was thrown off the road along with the bike, resulting in his immediate demise. Sumitra Shetkar, who was seated on the pillion, suffered grave injuries as a result.

After the accident, Sumitra Shetkar was immediately taken to Sakharpa Primary Health Centre for initial medical assistance. Later, she was transferred to another medical facility for further treatment. Promptly responding to the news of the incident, local residents came forward to lend their assistance. Police Head Constable Nitin Jadhav, Police Naik Vaibhav Kamble, and Tanaji Patil quickly arrived at the scene and swiftly transported the injured to the health centre for medical attention. The accident has been officially recorded at the Deorukh police station.