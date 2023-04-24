Ratnagiri: Heat stroke hits protesting women at Barsu refinery project site

The Barsu refinery project is facing strong opposition from the locals, who have organized a protest march since morning. Unfortunately, some women have been suffering from heat stroke due to the ongoing protests.

Since this morning, the villagers have been protesting against the refinery, and during the protest, a woman experienced heat stroke. Despite her condition, she refused to go to the hospital. Later, more women also began to suffer from heat stroke.

The affected women were moved to a shaded area, but another woman soon began to suffer from heat stroke as well. Despite her condition, she refused to leave the protest site and go to the hospital. The women expressed their determination to continue protesting, even if it meant risking their lives.