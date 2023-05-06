Ratnagiri: Leopard cub rescued in Sangameshwar taluka, sent for treatment in Pune

In Sangameshwar taluka, a leopard cub was discovered under a wooden hut located behind Sameer Hussain Huzure's residence in Chikhli Mohalla. Upon receiving this information, officials from the forest department immediately responded and took custody of the cub. The calf was transported to a treatment center in Pune for medical attention.

According to Police Patil Kadam, he had covered the leopard cub in an attempt to prevent it from falling into a nearby well. The forest department officials subsequently examined the cub and reported that it had sustained no injuries. They also confirmed that the cub was a female and estimated to be between 2 to 3 months old.

After examining the leopard cub, Livestock Development Officer Devrukh determined that it was weak and required immediate treatment. As a result, the cub was transported to the Wildlife First Treatment Center in Pune.