Ratnagiri Paid Rs 1 Crore in 4 Years for Leopard and Other Wild Animal Attack Injuries

In Ratnagiri district, wild animals have attacked 19 people over the past four years, resulting in four fatalities. Fourteen individuals sustained serious injuries, while one person was slightly injured. To date, a compensation of Rs. 98,15,445 has been paid to the families of the deceased. The wild animals responsible for these attacks include leopards, wild boars, bears, monkeys, and, in some cases, crocodiles. Notably, no fatalities have occurred due to leopard attacks, although four people lost their lives in incidents involving wild boars and bears.

In recent years, the movement of wild animals within human settlements has increased, particularly in villages situated at the foothills of the Sahyadri Valley. The presence of leopards, wild boars, monkeys, and other wildlife has become more pronounced. These wild animals often enter human habitats in search of food, such as chickens and dogs, leading to incidences of attacks.

Despite the injuries caused by leopards, there have been no reported deaths from such encounters. In contrast, wild boars and bears have resulted in casualties. In 2022-23, several individuals, including Satish Shantaram Jadhav from Furus, Bhikaji Raghu Madavkar from Machal, and Tukaram Balu Badde from Talsar in Chiplun, fell victim to brutal wild boar attacks. Arun Reddy also tragically lost his life to a wild boar attack in Chanderai, Ratnagiri. The compensation provided varied, with some receiving Rs. 20 lakh, while others were compensated with Rs. 15 lakh. Those who sustained serious injuries were awarded Rs. 5 lakh, and individuals with minor injuries received Rs. 10,000.

The wild animal attacks occurred in several locations within the Sahyadri Valley, including Talsar Chiplun, Patepilavli, Velamba, Shevarwadi Nandgaon, Khanu Naviwadi Lanja, and others, such as Furus, Panhalkaji Dapoli, Chinchghar Khed, Chanderai, Dodavli Guhagar, Tadil Dapoli, Sakharpa Sangameshwar, and Pathrat Ratnagiri. The survivors of these attacks often live in fear of wild animals, highlighting the ongoing conflict between wildlife and human habitation in the region.