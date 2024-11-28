Ratnagiri's 'Lalpari' Service Achieves Revenue Target, Boosted by Passenger Programs

The State Transport Corporation's (ST) effective passenger programs have improved the operation of the 'Lalpari' service, positively impacting its finances. The Ratnagiri division has achieved 100.55% of its income target, ranking third in the state for revenue generation. From November 1 to November 26, its daily income target was set at Rs. 1 crore 10 lakh 77 thousand, but it exceeded this by earning Rs. 1 crore 11 lakh 38 thousand. The Parbhani division topped the list with 101.20% of its target, followed by Latur division at 100.57%, and Amravati division at 100.05%.

Programs designed for passengers have played a crucial role in this success. Women receive a 50% discount on ticket prices, senior citizens over 65 also get this discount, and those over 75 can travel for free. These initiatives have led to an increase in passenger numbers, thereby boosting revenue.

The Diwali holiday season further increased earnings, as many tourists used ST buses, especially until November 15. To meet the rising demand, the Ratnagiri division added extra buses on popular routes, including Mumbai and Pune, ensuring smooth travel during the holiday season. This strategic planning significantly helped the division financially. Outcomes.

Performance Overview by Division (in crore rupees):

Division Target Achievement Percentage Parbhani 85.49 % 86.51 % 101.20 % Latur 111.79 % 112.44 % 100.57% Ratnagiri 110.77 % 111.38 % 100.55% Amravati 66.13 % 66.16 % 100.05 %



Ratnagiri’s strong performance underscores the impact of strategic planning and customer-centric policies on operational efficiency and revenue growth.