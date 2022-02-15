Raut: Kirit Somaiya & his son should be arrested in connection with PMC bank fraud case

The biggest scam in Maharashtra has taken place during the Fadnavis period. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has accused BJP of embezzling Rs 25,000 crore in MahaIT in a press conference today. How did a milkman from Haryana become the owner of Rs 7,000 crore when BJP was in power? Doesn't ED see this? This question was also raised by Sanjay Raut.

PMC Bank accused Rakesh Wadhwan has direct financial links with BJP

According to Sanjay Raut, the accused in PMC Bank, Rakesh Wadhwan, has a direct financial connection with the BJP. Rakesh Wadhwan is the partner of Kirit Somaiya's son Rakesh Wadhwan. I want to know who owns Nikon Infra Construction company. PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan & Somaiya's son are partners in this company.

The entire matter should be investigated by the Chief Minister

The entire matter should be investigated by the Chief Minister. The ED is investigating PMC Bank. So I sent this document to the ED. But this Somaiya 'dahi kichdi' there. All these have become agents of ED, said Sanjay Raut.