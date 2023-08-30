Ravi Rana's response sparks speculation over Navneet Rana's BJP candidacy decision

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the state witnesses a split between Shiv Sena and NCP, each divided into two factions. This may favour a third party. Amid this, speculation arises about Amravati's political scenario.

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule had requested MP Navneet Rana to contest the elections on the BJP's lotus symbol. MLA Ravi Rana has now reacted to this. “BJP leaders and Bawankule feel that Navneet Rana should contest on the BJP's symbol. We are with Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre. Besides we are also a part of the NDA,” Ravi Rana.

Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bless Navneet Rana. We are part of the NDA, so they will support Navneet Rana. We have followed coalition principles, and the BJP will continue to uphold the alliance principles, as Rana stated. He also expressed confidence that Navneet Rana will emerge victorious in this Lok Sabha election.