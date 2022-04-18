Raza Academy says, 'it will not remove loudspeakers from mosques'

The loudspeaker in the mosques issue has heated up the social and political atmosphere. The MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

Now Muslims have taken a firm stand that loudspeakers will not be removed. Raza Academy president Saeed Nuri has said that the loudspeakers on the mosque will not be taken down.

Raza Academy President Saeed Nuri said the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court would be fully complied with by the mosques. Loudspeakers are allowed in every mosque in Mumbai. In mosques where loudspeakers are not allowed, permission will be taken by the authorities.

MNS is playing politics on the issue of loudspeakers in mosques. There is no question of giving an ultimatum of April 3 or ever lowering a loudspeaker from a mosque. We have met the Mumbai Police Commissioner yesterday and asked for permission regarding loudspeakers. Namaz loudspeakers have been used for many years. But why is this topic coming up now? He also presented such a question at this time.