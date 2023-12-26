RBI Receives Bomb Threat, Seeks Resignation for Top Names

A significant security threat unfolded when an alarming email surfaced, indicating the placement of bombs at 11 locations in Mumbai, including the offices of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The threat, received by the RBI on Tuesday, also included an unusual demand for the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The threatening email, which claimed a scheduled blast for 1:30 pm, alleged a massive scam involving the RBI Governor, Finance Minister, top finance officials, and several prominent ministers. The email detailed three specific locations for the purportedly planted bombs: RBI New Central Office building in Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC.

The email not only asserted the existence of proof supporting the alleged scam but also demanded the immediate resignation of key figures involved. It insisted on a press statement disclosing the purported scam and urged the government to administer appropriate punishment to those implicated. The threat further warned of a sequential detonation of the 11 bombs if the demands were not met before the specified time.

In response to the threat, Mumbai Police swiftly initiated comprehensive search operations at all mentioned locations. Despite the gravity of the situation, the searches yielded no evidence of any suspicious objects or explosives. Consequently, an FIR (First Information Report) is being registered at MRA Marg police station in connection with the case. The incident highlights the challenges of addressing digital threats and the need for a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and security of financial institutions and public spaces.