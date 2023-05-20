RBI's latest decision needs to be studied in detail: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest decision needs to be studied in detail. More so, an audit should be done of the 2016 demonetisation.

Slamming the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP-led Centre of ruining the country’s economy which he said has led to increased unemployment and inflation.

Raut said people lost their jobs, were made to stand in long queues and their lives were made miserable, referring to the November 2016 note ban announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were withdrawn from circulation overnight.

RBI on Friday has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank note from circulation. However, RBI said bank notes of Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. Reserve Bank of India explained the rationale behind the move being banknotes in other denominations are available in adequate quantities.