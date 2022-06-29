Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar blames Sanjay Raut for Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar while talking to the media blamed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for the Maharashtra political crisis and the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray. He also expressed his displeasure over the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."