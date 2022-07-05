Rebel MLA Ramesh Bornare talks on political development in state

After the sworn-in ceremony of CM and Deputy CM, other rebel MLAs have returned to their respective constituencies. Rebel MLA Ramesh Boranare of Vaijapur Assembly constituency returned to his constituency. At this time, Boranare was given a warm welcome. Speaking to the media, Ramesh Bornare has clearly commented on the developments in the last few days. "Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister. We are happy about this. Eknath Shinde has said everything about why the mutiny took place. So I won't talk too much now", Bornare said.

"Has been working in Shiv Sena for last 30 years. But I just want to say that it is understandable that 50 MLAs leave the party at the same time. I will not blame Uddhav Thackeray for this, but I will blame the four baddies around Uddhav Saheb" he said.

"Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has said that Balasaheb Thackeray is our God. We will never forget that family. We have not rebelled, we have revolted. Balasaheb Thackeray has given us the mantra to fight against injustice. He decided to go with Eknath Shinde for the development of the taluka. The five issues in Vaijapur taluka will be sorted out. If something goes wrong with me, the people will not forgive me in 2024. But if I go for development, the people will definitely give me another chance," said Ramesh Bornare.