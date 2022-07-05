Rebel MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slams Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray

Buldana rebel MLA Sanjay Gaikwad returned to the constituency today. He then held a press conference and commented on various topics. He also targeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Seeing the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs, MP Sanjay Raut called the MLAs pigs, said he can removed the fathers of some. But we can also remove his father," warned Sanjay Gaikwad.

"We 42 MLAs voted for Sanjay Raut in the Rajya Sabha elections. Therefore, should he tell me now whether these 42 MLAs are his father?" Sanjay Gaikwad said that Sanjay Raut should first resign as an MP and then speak. Sanjay Gaikwad has also alleged that Sanjay Raut had taken the NCP's betel nut to end Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Gaikwad was also asked about Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray at the press conference. Aditya Thackeray has challenged the rebel MLAs to keep an eye on them. Sanjay Gaikwad made a mischievous remark that "his eyes will see it and he will get it. Also, when we used to go in front of Aditya Thackeray many times, he never even greeted any MLA, it is a pity of all MLAs" said Sanjay Gaikwad.