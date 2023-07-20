Receiving wireless emergency alerts on mobile phones? here's what you need to know

Since this morning, citizens have been receiving a message from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, for a test warning. The lack of prior knowledge about this has created confusion among the citizens and instilled a sense of fear. When Lokmat spoke to Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Division, about this, he clarified, "This pop-up has been created to warn of heavy rains. This message is being sent by all telecom companies. There is no reason to worry or panic."

This concept has been implemented for the benefit of citizens. In many places across the country, the threat of life loss due to heavy rainfall has been increasing. To raise awareness among citizens about heavy rainfall or adverse conditions, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has made it clear that this test will be conducted. Citizens are urged not to panic and take this call seriously, as it is being conducted by the Maharashtra Cyber Department.