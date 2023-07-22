Red alert in Yavatmal: Floodwaters inundate villages, over 50 houses submerged

Since early morning, heavy rains accompanied by lightning have resumed in the district after a two-day break. The downpour has caused the road near the Waghadi River to be submerged, starting from the early hours of Saturday (July 22). Moreover, the Waghadi River has overflowed, resulting in rainwater inundating the nearby villages. Around 50 to 60 houses in the area have been completely submerged as a consequence.

According to reports in regional media, a woman named Shalu Ravindra Kamble died after a house wall collapsed in the village. Around 100-150 residents of the village have been shifted to safer places. More than 50 houses in the area were damaged. Additionally, five to six animals were washed away by the water. The police administration and disaster management teams have reached the spot.

Yavatmal district on red alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Yavatmal district, prompting citizens to exercise caution and the administration to remain vigilant. The heavy rainfall has resulted in the closure of most roads in the area to traffic. Additionally, numerous rivers have surpassed their danger levels, leading to widespread flooding in various locations.

As a precautionary measure, District Collector Amol Yedge has instructed the closure of all primary, and secondary schools, and colleges in the district on July 22, ensuring the safety and well-being of the students.

Rains hit crops in Yavatmal district

The district remains afflicted by persistent heavy rainfall as the precipitation intensified on Saturday after a brief respite of two days. Multiple regions have experienced substantial downpours, causing apprehension among farmers regarding the potential repercussions on their sprouted crops. The continuous rains have led to the rivers overflowing, exacerbating concerns that the excessive moisture may result in the crops turning yellow.