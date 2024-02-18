Red Sand Boa Smuggling Racket Busted in Maharashtra: Snakes Worth Over 1 Crore Seized in Satara; Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested by Karad police in Satara district of Maharashtra for smuggling Red Sand Boa snakes worth Rs 1 crore 10 lakh. The police recovered the snakes from the traffickers on February 17. The names of those arrested by the police are Rupesh Anil Sane (25, Ra. Aad, Ta. Poladpur, Dist. Raigad), Aniket Vijay Uttekar (27), and Anand Chandrakant Nikam (35, both Ra. Kapadkhurd, Ta. Poladpur, Dist. Raigad).

According to reports, Karad Police were patrolling near the Shivjayanti parade ground on the Karad-Satara road when they noticed individuals selling Red Sand Boa snakes near the Jay Shivray Hotel in Varade village. Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Bhosale and Police Constable Nilesh Vibhute received this information. Subsequently, the Talbid police went to the location and swiftly seized the reptiles. During interrogation, the suspects claimed they found the snakes while working in Anand Chandrakant Nikam's field ten days ago.

The value of these Red Sand Boa snakes has been estimated at one crore ten lakh rupees. However, the seized reptiles have been handed over to the forest authorities in Karhad.