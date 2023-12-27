Reject resignations of former ST Bank officers: 10 bank managers demand

Mumbai: On Tuesday, 10 managers from the ST Bank met with Transportation Corporation's additional Commissioner Vivek Bhimanvar. They demanded that those 10 officers who resigned after incompetent behavior of Gajanan Sadavarte should be reinstated. During the bank's election process, Sadavarte was accused of getting signatures of Transport Corporation's on a blank paper. He should be charged under a criminal case if fake resignations were presented to the bank on the same paper.

After getting fed up of Sadavarte's arbitrary behavior, 11 out of 14 managers had gone missing since a few months. Of those 10 managers came forward and expressed dissatisfaction at Sadavarte's authoritarianism.

Necessary steps should be taken to keep in mind the welfare of bank employees and to ensure smooth functioning of the bank, the commissioners demanded.