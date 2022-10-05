Reliance Foundation Hospital gets bomb threat call against Mukesh Ambani family

The Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai received a bomb threat, from an unidentified person and the miscreant also threatened members of the Ambani family.

The person called up the hospital's landline number at 12.57 pm from an unknown number, the official said.

An FIR is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by the Mumbai Police, said the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2).

As per the report of ET Now, calls threatening Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family were received by the hospital in August this year as well. The Reliance Foundation Hospital got at least eight calls reportedly on August 15. Meanwhile, the security cover of Reliance Industries chairman and India's second richest man Mukesh Ambani was recently upgraded to the top category of 'Z+'.