'Remember Bomb Blasts Before Casting Vote': PM Modi In Mumbai's Shivaji Park Rally For Mahayuti Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday in support of the Mahayuti alliance's candidates. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Ramdas Athawale, and other NDA state leaders were present, showcasing a strong show of unity. A notable highlight of the rally was the presence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, marking the first time Thackeray and PM Modi shared a stage at a political event.

Beginning his speech in Marathi, PM Modi greeted the Mumbaikars attending the rally.

"I have come to this dream city with the dream of 2047. One dream is that we will build a Viksit Bharat. And Mumbai has a very big role in that dream," PM Modi said.

"Many countries that gained independence alongside India have progressed ahead of us. Did we lack anything? No, it was the government that lacked belief in us," PM Modi remarked.

He noted that there was a time when Prime Ministers referred to citizens as lazy, asserting that governments with such thinking could never advance the country.

PM Modi claimed that if Congress had been dissolved per Gandhi ji's recommendation, India would have been ahead by five decades. He accused Congress of wasting those decades.

Despite India being the 6th largest economy at independence, the Congress-led government reduced it to the 11th largest by 2014, PM Modi said. "But in the last 10 years, I made India the 5th largest economy. And I promise you, when I come to you next time after five years, we will be the 3rd largest economy in the world."

Modi emphasized his commitment with the mantra of '24*7 for 2047'.

"My opponents say that what Modi is saying is impossible. They are people in despair. They also thought that the Ram Mandir and the removal of Article 370 were impossible. I have buried the wall of Article 370 in a kabristan. No power in the world can now bring back Article 370," PM Modi declared.

He highlighted the reduced frequency of terror attacks over the last decade. "For decades, our cities like Mumbai lived in tension with constant warnings about suspicious items at train and bus stations. Have you heard such announcements in the last 10 years? They (opposition) considered even this impossible," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took pride in granting 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He criticized the Congress for decades of preaching about poverty while he claims to have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. "Wasn't the impossible made possible? This is the power of your vote," he asserted.

"I have come to Mumbaikars to seek blessings. Vote in record numbers. Remember the bomb blasts when you vote. You didn't know if you would return home in the evening after leaving in the morning. Remember this when you go out to vote," PM Modi urged.

PM Modi accused the MVA of stealing the mandate in 2019 and stalling development projects in Mumbai.

"Modi has come to Mumbai to return its rights. Mumbai is getting the world's most advanced infrastructure: the Atal Setu, Vande Bharat train, and Navi Mumbai airport. It will soon have a bullet train," the Prime Minister said.

He accused the Congress and INDI alliance of making extravagant promises that would bankrupt the country. "They are eying the gold of our temples, the mangalsutra of women. They want to impose an inheritance tax, preventing you from passing on your property to your children, and will take half of it to give to those doing 'vote jihad'," PM Modi alleged, accusing Congress of indulging in Maoist economics.

PM Modi reiterated his jibes against the Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray-led NCP and Shiv Sena, accusing the MVA of appeasement politics. "Kasab, who painted this city red, is being supported by this aghadi. They are questioning our surgical strikes and air strikes. There will be no bigger insult to this land of Shivaji Maharaj," PM Modi concluded.