Renowned Marathi writer Hari Narke passes away at 70

Senior writer, thinker and vice president of Samata Parishad Prof. Hari Narke passed away due to heart attack, He breathed his last at the age of 70 at the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will reach the Asian Heart Hospital soon.

Hari Narke has played a significant role in better highlighting the ideas and work of Phule and Ambedkar and in bringing about speedy decisions at the government level. Maharashtra Government updated and published a 1000-page book Samagra Mahatma Phule, edited by Hari Narke. The State Government published 26 volumes of Dr Ambedkar's Samagra Vangmaya, six volumes of which were edited by Hari Narke.

He was Adhyasana Professor of Mahatma Phule Adhyasana in Pune University. He was also a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes.