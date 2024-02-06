Kiran Patankar, Marathi Singer Known for "Bhimraj Ki Beti" Song, Passes Away at 62

Renowned singer Kiran Patankar, known for popularizing the Ambedkar movement through her singing and promoting Dhammakranti, passed away on Monday at her residence in Bezanbagh after a prolonged illness. She was 62 years old. Kiran, the daughter of popular singer Nagerao Patankar, followed in her father's footsteps and made her mark in the field of singing. Kiran Patankar sang many Buddha-Bhima songs. Her song 'Bhimraj Ki Beti Mai Tau Jaibhimwali Hoon' was a hit.

Born in Badnera, Amravati district, Kiran's family later shifted to Nagpur. She had a deep passion for singing from a young age, and her talent flourished through various programs. Kiran gained recognition quickly in the field of singing and qawwali, following the path paved by her father. Her qawwali performances at various programs, including Shankarpat, Mandai, and Melave in every village, became immensely popular.

Kiran Patankar's voice echoed through Ambedkari Jalsha, and her qawwali performances alongside renowned singers like Anand Shinde, Janibabu, and Majjid Shaela were highly anticipated. She became known for singing Bhimgita songs, focusing on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Tathagata Buddha. The cassettes and CDs of her songs, numbering in the hundreds, gained popularity among the masses and are still in demand, especially during Dhammadiksha ceremonies on Diksha Bhoomi.

In addition to her singing career, Kiran Patankar was also a corporator from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in her ward. She contested Lok Sabha elections from the Ramtek constituency in 2014 and 2019, representing BSP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, respectively. With her passing, dignitaries have remarked that the Ambedkar movement has lost a melodious voice.