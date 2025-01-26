Republic Day 2025: RSS Celebrates 76th R-Day with Flag-Hoisting Ceremony in Nagpur (Watch Video)

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a flag-hoisting ceremony at its central office located in Mahal. The ceremony was led by Metropolitan Sanghchalak, Rajesh Loya, who hoisted the national flag in the presence of RSS members and dignitaries.

The event was a reflection of the organization's dedication to the ideals of the Indian Republic and its commitment to the nation’s progress. The ceremony included a series of patriotic activities and marked a moment of reverence for India's Constitution and its democratic values.

The RSS has consistently held flag-hoisting events on national days to celebrate India's independence and republicanism. The Republic Day ceremony in Nagpur continues to be a significant occasion for the organization, showcasing its connection to national pride and unity.



