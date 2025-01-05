Republic Day in Maharashtra: Will Schools Remain Open On January 26th? Here’s What The Latest Govt Directive Says

The Maharashtra government has announced that Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, will no longer be a holiday for school students. The state's School Education Department issued a circular this week, emphasizing that students must engage in activities designed to foster a sense of national pride.

Previously, students were granted a holiday following the flag-hoisting ceremony on January 26. However, starting in 2025, they will participate in a range of activities within schools. These activities will include flag hoisting, morning rallies, elocution and poetry contests, cultural performances, art and essay competitions, sports events, and exhibitions, ensuring a full-day observance of Republic Day.

This initiative aims to educate students about India’s history, culture, and its vision for the future, with the goal of instilling patriotism. District education officers and inspectors will be responsible for ensuring the effective implementation of the new guidelines.