Reservation for Muslims is against the Constitution, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the reservation for the Muslim community is against the Constitution. Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that there “should not" reservation for Muslims and noted that religion-based reservation should not happen in the country. Amit Shah was speaking at a public gathering in Maharashtra’s Nanded.“BJP believes that there should not be Muslim reservation as it is against the Constitution," Amit Shah said.“Muslim reservation is against the Constitution. There cannot be a reservation based on religion. Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people of Nanded if there should be a reservation for Muslims or not," Amit Shah said in the rally.

Referring to the split in the Shiv Sena the Home Minister took a dig at Mr. Thackeray and said, “Shiv Sainiks left you and came to us because they were fed up with your politics and ideology. We all know who the real Shiv Sena is, they have also got the bow and arrow symbol.”After landing in Nanded, the home turf of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at Takhat Sach Khandelwal Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara.In his first rally at Nanded ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Shah also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul baba always likes to go abroad and criticise the government perhaps because nobody listens to him here … Modiji is cheered and greeted by everyone wherever he goes in the world,” Mr. Shah said, referring to Mr. Gandhi’s recent trip to the United States where he criticised the Narendra Modi government.