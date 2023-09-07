Reservation should continue till discrimination ends in society, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stated that as long as there is discrimination in society, reservations should exist. Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he said, speaking at an event here.

We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them. Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution, he said.

According to the RSS chief, respect is important, not simply establishing financial or political equality. Why can't we (those who did not face discrimination) accept some trouble for 200 more years, he said, "if the sections of society who faced discrimination suffered for 2000 years.