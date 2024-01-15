Return of Hawkers On Streets Makes BMC Crackdown Futile

The BMC has intensified its crackdown on hawkers in Borivali and Dahisar. More than 200 hawkers have been penalized in the past week. BMC's action has scared hawkers, however, a few of them have resumed their businesses at the same spots after the BMC team left. As a result, the pavements are still not clear.

On Lokmanya Tilak Road in Borivali, the pavement has been partially cleared after the BMC took action against the shoe and clothes vendors who had been blocking it for years. Many stall owners had built permanent structures and settled in. All of their structures have been demolished. The hawkers have also been fined and their goods confiscated. BMC's crackdown was part of its deep cleaning program.

Assistant Commissioner of R North Naynish Vengurlekar said, "43 hawkers were penalized in Dahisar's Vallabh Cross Road, S.M. Dube Marg, and Sant Gadge Maharaj Marg in the last four days."

Hawkers' Stand

Loans are provided to hawkers under PM Swanidhi Yojana. A loan of up to 10K rupees is available for one year without any guarantee. If loans are repaid on time, they become eligible for availing of a loan of 20k in the second and 50k in the third installment. Hawker raised concerns if such action is taken how will the dept will be paid? Despite the loan concessions, the hawkers say they need to work to repay the loans.

When will S.V. Road be clear?

Clothing, shoe, fruit, flower, and vegetable vendors have blocked the pavement and road at the station. In the morning, a small portion of the pavement is clear. However, by afternoon, the hawkers start taking over the pavement. The problem is particularly acute in the evening when there is a lot of traffic.