Rhea Chakraborty gets back to work after two years

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the film 'Chehre', is rejoicing going back to work after two years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a video in which she can be seen at a radio station's studio, dressed in a black-on-black attire with a script in her hand.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!"

Fans and fellow members of the film industry extended support in the comments section.

"yaassss girl get it," Shibani Dandekar wrote.

Patralekhaa dropped a string of heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor