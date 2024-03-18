Rising Temperatures in Thane's Wagle Estate: Data Confirms Heatwave Impact

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a pioneering heat action plan for Thane city, aimed at assessing heat risks at the ward level and fortifying preparedness against impending heatwaves. Developed in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the Heat Control Action Plan seeks to transform Thane into a Heat-resilient Smart City, minimizing the impact of scorching temperatures. The initiative, spearheaded by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), identifies the Wagale Committee area as particularly vulnerable to the heat effect. The plan outlines strategic measures for the TMC, including enhancing green spaces, collaborating with local railway authorities to address mechanical and electrical faults, and ensuring provision of shelters, cooling facilities, and adequate water supply at public waiting areas during heatwave seasons.

Thane city's heat risk index categorizes Wagle and Mumbra wards as facing the highest risk, with Kalwa and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar Prabhag Samitees following closely in the moderate risk category. Diva, Naupada, and Uthalsar wards exhibit low risk, while Vartak Nagar and Majiwada-manpada are deemed to have very low risk. In a proactive move, TMC and CEEW are slated to conduct a comprehensive survey in Wagle Estate, encompassing social, economic, and health parameters. The survey, facilitated by ASHA workers, will span slums, residential complexes, schools, and hospitals, aiding in tailored interventions to mitigate immediate heat risks for citizens. The unveiling of Thane's Heat Control Action Plan marks a significant step toward enhancing resilience and safeguarding communities against the mounting threat of heatwaves.

What are the Key Mitigation Strategies?

The plan includes measures to raise awareness about heat-related health risks. It directs to create public cooling centres and green spaces, /parks, water ponds where people can go to cool off and avoid heat-related illnesses / deaths. It also has the provision of promoting heat resistant building materials to reduce heat island effects in urban areas such as cool roofs and thermal insulation, sprinkling of water on road to reduce heat and improve air quality. The plan wants road transport department to ensure shelter/ sheds at bus stops and Tree plantation of roadside or create green divider. Heat action plan has the facility of procurement of adequate quantity of life saving medicines, IV fluids, ORS, etc. in all health centres under Municipal corporation areas. Water supply department has been directed to ensure clean drinking water facilities at common places such as bus stands, labour hub’s, markets, parks, etc and open water kiosk at identified hot spot area/ place.

Thane Summers Getting Steamer: Study Shows Significant Increase in Heat Index

An analysis of the heat index, combining temperature and relative humidity (referred to as felt temperature), reveals a substantial increase in both felt and dry maximum temperatures over the last 40 years (1982–2022) during Thane’s summer months. The average difference between felt and dry temperatures, indicating rising humidity-related temperatures, has slightly increased in recent years. For instance, in 2022, the average summer maximum felt temperatures were nearly 3o C higher than dry temperatures, emphasizing the impact of increased heat stress due to the added humidity factor.



Survey in Wagle Estate

Dr Chetna Nitil K, Chief Medical Officer of TMC) told LokmatTimes.com, “ It is true that survey will be conducted at Wagle ward. Meeting all of the health centers from Wagle prabhag samiti will take place tomorrow. Questionnaire in English has been prepared. Health survey will be carried out based on social and economic factors that will help curb the heat impact. These questions will be asked to vendors, households, slum dwellers, factory and industry owners in the Wagle ward.”