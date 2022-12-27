RJ Malishka surprises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant with her special vada pav treat

Mumbai, Dec 27 Popular RJ Malishka surprised the 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das with her special vada pav (a delicacy from Maharashtra) treat. Malishka was so impressed with Senjuti's rendition of the song 'Paramsundari' and 'Chaka Chak', that she dedicated a Shayari to her.

She said: "Senjuti tumne apne gaano ke saath, laga diye is mahol me chaar chand, ek baar phir se mujhe tumse aur vada pav dono se ho gaya hai pyaar" (Senjuti you have set the mood with your songs, once again I have fallen in love with both you and the Vada Pav).

Malishka shared further that she has also stayed alone for a longer period; thus, she can understand the feeling of staying alone, away from home. She handed her flat keys to Senjuti, saying: " The door of my flat is always open for you; whenever you feel alone, just come over, don't think twice."

Singer and judge Vishal Dadlani also commented that Senjuti should be hired as a playback singer in the upcoming times just because she has an excellent voice.

The top 10 contestants, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat entertained the judges and guests with their performances.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on 'Indian Idol 13'.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

