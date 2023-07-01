Road construction not cause of bus accident on Samruddhi highway: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said road construction not the cause of bus accident on Samruddhi highway.

Bus catches fire on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway killing 25 people, including three children, and eight others injured. The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.

The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police said. There were at 33 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital.

As soon as the information about the accident came to light, the emergency medical service team deployed for the highway as well as the fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured passengers were removed and admitted to the hospital, said Maharashtra CMO.

