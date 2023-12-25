Robbers escape with 4kg gold in broad daylight

Dharashiv: On Saturday, Jyoti Kranti Multistate Bank situated in the central part of the city was robbed in broad daylight.

Threatening the Branch Manager and Bookkeeper with gold weighing around 4kg and 126 grams, 1 lakh and 40 thousand rupees in cash, totaling to 1 crore 87 lakh and 14 thousand were looted. Despite Police Superintendent Atul Kulkarni has handing over his inspection of the robbery to the local crime branch, the police did not find the culprits. Interestingly, all five of the robbers have been captured on the CCTV.

Jyoti Kranti Co-Operative Credit Society is situated at Dharashiv City's Sunil Plaza. The Branch Manager and Bookkeeper were working in the bank around 5:38 in the evening when the five robbers entered in the guise of customers. After 4 people had entered, the fifth one closed the glass door from the inside. Before anything could be comprehended, the robber pulled out knives and guns and turned to the workers. One robber pointed a gun wrapped in cloth to the Branch Manager's head while another threatened with a knife. The officers did not make any sound out of fear. Meanwhile, the remaining 3 filled their bags with jewelry and cash in the safe and left.

After the robbers had escaped, the bank officers informed the city police station's Police Inspector Usman Shaikh. Late at night, Bookkeeper Satish Futane filed a complaint at the Anandnagar Police Station.

Came as customers and robbed the bank...

As the bank was situated at a busy place surrounded by other shops and offices if any noise would've been made during the robbery, it would've been difficult for the burglars to escape.

The investigation is underway as whereabouts provided by the dog squad, evidence gathered by experts and CCTV footage are being consulted.



