Rohit Pawar Exposes Rs 6,500 Crore Corruption Scandal in Health Department, Calls for Health Minister Tanaji Sawant's Resignation

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar has levelled serious allegations against Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, accusing him of involvement in a corruption scandal worth Rs 6,500 crores within the health department. Pawar demanded Sawant's resignation, citing corruption amounting to Rs 539 crore in the procurement of ambulances. The accusations come in the wake of Enforcement Directorate action against Baramati Agro Company, prompting Pawar to intensify his criticism of the government. In previous press conferences, Pawar targeted Minister of Co-operation Dilip Valse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, alleging a milk and food scam.

During a recent press conference in Pune, Pawar reiterated his stance, asserting that Sawant bears responsibility for the alleged corruption and should step down immediately. The file was forwarded to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he ignored the facts and did not take any action. There has been corruption of six and a half thousand crores and who is responsible for this? Asked Rohit Pawar.Speaking further Pawar added, he said, “BVG and Sumit Company are being shown kindness as they fund the elections for the ruling party. This is a common man's fight and how the rules were bent, the tenders were designed and allotted to the favourable bidders. We have all the evidence regarding this corruption.”

“The money earned from this scam will be used for elections for elections. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has committed this scam and has looted the state. The government should investigate this scam thoroughly.”Pawar added by saying, “On one side there are many complaints about BVG which is a blacklist company in many states. However, the contract was awarded to the same company. Even the Spanish company is blacklisted. Sumit Company decided the criteria for this contract and then filled the tender itself.”He has made many allegations that Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) was involved after a few days of the tender was filed. Pawar claimed to have a public discussion with the Health Minister on this issue. Moreover, Rohit Pawar has also alleged that the money from this corruption will be used in elections.



