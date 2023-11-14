Rohit Pawar provides clarification on absence from family Diwali gathering in Baramati

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali Padwa, Pawar Saheb is scheduled to convene with activists, office bearers, and residents of Baramati today (Tuesday) to exchange greetings, as is the annual tradition. While I had hoped to be part of this event, my prior commitment stands to celebrate Padwa with citizens at the refurbished Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Beed, which had suffered damage in a fire. Consequently, I regret to inform that I won't be able to attend the gathering in Baramati.

Earlier, In a significant political development, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune for a family function on the occasion of Diwali. All the family members have gathered at the residence of Sharad Pawar's brother Prataprao Pawar in Baner.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.