Rohit Pawar taunts Ajit Pawar says, "Teleangana win will be..."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demonstrated its strength by securing a clear majority in 4 out of the five states. This assembly election has created a nationwide impact. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed satisfaction over the results, emphasizing that leaving the party was met with disapproval from many. "We have to accept that there is no option for Modi. These opposition parties have raised a ruckus over this Indian alliance. "This India-India people will start blaming us that there is something wrong with the EVM machine (voting machine). People have shown support for the BJP by looking at Prime Minister Modi. I congratulate everyone, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, on this victory," says Ajit Pawar.

While reacting to BJP's win, MLA Rohit Pawar taunted Shinde and Ajit Pawar's group. He stated that Telangana's victory will benefit for Mahavikas Aghadi in Vidarbha and Marathwada. On the other hand, after this victory, the happy Shinde-Pawar group was criticized by Rohit Pawar. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP formed alliances with Congress leaders and formed a government. In the recent state elections, Congress worked with Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He went with the BJP and ended the political existence of Congress. Just as it happened in Madhya Pradesh, same will happen in Maharashtra, and the political existence of Shinde and Ajit Pawar's group will also end. While talking about, the victory of Congress in Telangana Rohit Pawar said, this victory will benefit Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

BJP's victory in the three states is because of Ajit Pawar, said Amol Matkari. While reacting to this, Rohit Pawar said, "We do not have faith in superstition, see what the BJP does to Ajit Pawar. Even today, after taking the oath, files are sent from the table of the Deputy Chief Minister to the Chief Minister's table. Ajit Pawar is with the party just for his namesake; actually, he is working with the BJP. BJP gives him the script of what to do and what not to do."