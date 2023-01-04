RPI Jogendra Kawade faction joins hands with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the People's Republican Party of India (RPI) Jogendra Kawade announced an alliance, a boost to the Shinde camp ahead of the civic and local bodies polls in Maharashtra.

According to a report of PTI, The alliance assumes significance as it is expected to bring in the Dalit votes for the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, which is seeking to consolidate its base.

Addressing a joint news conference with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kawade said the alliance is only with the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Maharashtra has got a very daring (chief) minister. There is a feeling that it is a government of everyone. We are very impressed by him, the Dalit leader said.

Notably, the tie-up was forged at a time when talks are on between the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

The Ramdas Athawale faction of the Shiv Sena is already in alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Kawade, the founder and the president of the Peoples Republican Party, is one of the main activists in the Ambedkarite movement. Kawade was a former MP from the Chimur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.