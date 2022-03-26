'RRR' box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's film mints Rs 223 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR', has set the cash registers ringing and how! Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its release. In India, the film minted Rs 156 crore on its opening day.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie's box office collection on his Instagram account.

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

( With inputs from ANI )

