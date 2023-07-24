Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of flood victims: Ajit Pawar's announcement in legislative council

Continuing heavy rainfall has resulted in widespread floods across various regions in Maharashtra. Numerous districts, including farmers, have faced significant losses. The government will provide compensation to all those affected, as informed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the Legislative Council session.

Many legislators raised concerns about the farmers' losses, highlighting the extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall from July 19 to 23, leading to floods in several parts of the state and inundation of people's homes, as well as severe damage to agriculture.

Ajit Pawar stated that people in the state have been adversely affected by heavy rains and will receive assistance from the government. Over the past five days, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, and Chandrapur districts have witnessed extensive damage to crops and property. The Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, along with the Guardian Ministers of these districts, has visited and assessed the damages.

Ajit Pawar announced that the aid for flood victims, whose homes were affected by floodwater, has been increased. Instead of the previous Rs 5,000 per family, this year, they will receive Rs 10,000 per family.

Ajit Pawar emphasized the need to shift people from dangerous areas to safer places. He also called for an immediate ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to the floods. The assessment of damage to agricultural crops should begin immediately, even in places where agricultural land has been affected. Panchnama should be conducted promptly. The administration should ensure an adequate supply of food grains to the fair-price shops for immediate distribution to the affected people on the same day Ajit Pawar stated that the state government has instructed the district administrations to promptly begin the process of providing an ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 to those whose houses were flooded, Ajit Pawar said that the state government has given such instructions to the district administrations.