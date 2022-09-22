RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque in Delhi, top muslim clerk calls him ‘Rashtra Pita’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat recently had a closed-door meeting in the national capital with representatives of the Muslim community, asked them to clear their stand on cow slaughter. He also questioned the use of terms such as ‘ kafir’ (non-believer) and ‘jihad’ (holy war) against Hindus and suggested that they be avoided.

Post the visit, All India Imam Organisation head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi called Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ‘rashtra pita’ (father of the nation). “Mohan Bhagwat ji visited on my invitation today. He's 'rashtra-pita' and 'rashtra-rishi', a good message will go out from his visit. Our ways of worshipping god are different, but the biggest religion is humanity. We believe the country comes first,” Umer Ahmed Ilyasi was quoted as saying by ANI.RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said that the meeting was part of the continuous discussion process. He sais, "RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general Samvad process." The meeting lasted more than an hour.

