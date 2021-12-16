Rupali Patil-Thombare joins NCP after resigning from MNS

Rupali Patil Thombare has resigned from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party due to factionalism within the MNS. After that now Rupali Patil Thombare has joined NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The joining ceremony was held at the NCP office in Mumbai. At this time leaders of various parties also joined the NCP. Along with MNS's Rupali Patil Thombre, MNS's Lavanya Shinde, Vandana Salvi, Manisha Sarode, Manisha Kavedia, Prajakta Patil, Priya Suryavanshi Patil, Abhay Singh Mandhare, Ajay Darade have joined NCP from MNS along with Rupali Patil. On this occasion, Rupali Patil Thombre said, "I am grateful to the MNS and I am now joining the NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Kha Supriya Sule."



Rupali Patil is a former corporator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Pune Municipal Corporation. She has also worked as the Pune City President of MNS Women's Department. She was nominated by Raj Thackeray in the Pune graduate constituency. She was recently removed from the post of city president and given the post of state vice president. On Tuesday, she had tendered his resignation to MNS president Raj Thackeray.