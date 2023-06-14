Saamana claims Bal Thackeray's picture missing due to fear of PM Modi and Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) dubbed the rival Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a slave of Delhi after the party founder late Bal Thackeray's picture did not feature in an advertisement about the popularity of the ruling alliance.

Editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed that Bal Thackeray's picture was missing due to the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah. What was the intention behind giving a jolt to Fadnavis and ignoring Bal Thackeray? The issue is not an advertisement, but the fact that those who claim to be the (real) Shiv Sena have placed their faction at Modi's feet, the Saamana editorial said.

The Shinde group has become a slave of the rulers of Delhi. It has stooped so low that Balasaheb Thackeray's picture was removed due to the fear of Modi and home minister Amit Shah. How can such timid people call themselves the Shiv Sena and inheritors of Bal Thackeray's legacy? it asked. The editorial also questioned how could the people who did not remain loyal to Bal Thackeray stay with Narendra Modi.

The full-page advertisement which appeared in major newspapers in the state on Tuesday cited a survey that showed Shinde ahead of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in popularity. It did not feature Fadnavis's photo, while its tagline read Modi in the country, Shinde in Maharashtra.