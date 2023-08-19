Saamna's editorial on Devendra Fadnavis ignites protests and war of words in Mumbai

After an editorial in Saamna said Devendra Fadnavis had grown arrogant and intolerant since becoming the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, the ruling BJP warned the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece of legal action and burnt its copies at several places in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Saamna editorial also said that when he was chief minister, Fadnavis was tolerant and cool-headed.

Subsequently, activists from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) have displayed increased aggression. Workers organised a protest outside the party's Churchgate office on Saturday. During the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans targeting Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut holds the position of editor at 'Saamana'. The editorial's criticism of Devendra Fadnavis fueled a surge in worker aggression. They raised forceful slogans against Sanjay Raut. Activists who set fire to copies of the 'Saamana' newspaper were using it as a means to express their protest.

Following the BJPYM's demonstration against Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray in Churchgate, activists from the Thackeray group also staged their own protest. Thackeray group activists organized a demonstration in Prabhadevi.