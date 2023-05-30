Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed as 'Smile Ambassador' of Maharashtra for Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is said to be named the “Smile Ambassador" for Maharashtra’s Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, (SMA) a mission that aims to promote oral hygiene. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the time of signing the MoU with the cricket legend.

Swaachh Mukh Abhiyaan (Clean Mouth Mission), abbreviated as SMA, is a national campaign by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to improve oral health and hygiene and educate Indians about the importance of good oral hygiene.SMA aims to raise awareness about important health issues with the ultimate aim to improve national oral health and make a positive difference.