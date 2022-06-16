Sadabhau Khot stopped by hotel owner during over non-payment of hotel bills

After partying at a hotel in Sangolo in Solapur district, the hotel owner stopped Sadabhau Khot's convoy for not paying the bill. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the hotel owner had caused a commotion in front of Khot's convoy.Sangola, Dattatraya Khandagale: "Brother, first lend the hotel in the election, then go to the next event." Saying this, a hotelier from Sangola taluka and a former office bearer of a farmers' association started talking to Sadabhau Khot, a former minister who had come to the taluka for a visit to the Panchayat Raj Samiti.

A team of Panchayat Raj Samiti had visited Sangola talukas today. During this tour, MLA Anil Patil, MLA Dr. Devrao Holi, MLA Kishor Darade and MLA Sadabhau Khot. After inspecting the Mahud Gram Panchayat in the taluka, Sangola came to the office of the Panchayat Samiti in the taluka. When MLA Sadabhau Khot's car first came to the premises of Panchayat Samiti.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, MLA Sadabhau Khot had contested from Madha Lok Sabha constituency. At that time, Ashok Shingare from Manjari village in Sangola taluka had a hotel loan. Ashok Shingare, a former office bearer of the farmers' association, had taken an aggressive stance for his loan.Speaking about the hotel owner's allegations, Khot said that he did not know the owner. This man is a NCP activist. They were going to protest with black flags but my convoy arrived early and the police took them into custody. So their planning went awry, I have come to Sangola 15 times since 2014. I don't know that man. Sadabhau Khot has given an explanation that there is an attempt to defame the NCP. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the hotel owner at Sangola police station, said Sadabhau Khot. Sadabhau Khot has also said that it should be investigated why it was silent for ten years. He also said that he has not paid any bill.