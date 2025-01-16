Saif Ali Khan Attack: Supriya Sule Terms Incident Worrisome

Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday voiced concern over an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Mumbai residence, describing the incident as "worrisome." Sule, a family friend of Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, confirmed that the actor had been hospitalised but was safe.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif Ali Kan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.

Speaking to mediapersons in Baramati, Pune, Supriya Sule said she had a phone conversation with Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. While Sule declined to disclose details of their discussion, she mentioned that Saif was still in the hospital, and Kareena Kapoor Khan had returned home, as informed by Karisma.

The NCP (SP) leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house. "Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters. The parliamentarian is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor.