Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Suspected to Be Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Thane for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. Khan was reportedly stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment during the early hours of Thursday. Mumbai Police suspect the attacker to be a Bangladeshi national.

The assailant, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, confessed to breaking into Khan's home and carrying out the attack. Shehzad, who had been employed by a Thane-based cleaning company, was apprehended at a labor camp near a metro construction site in Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate.

During a press conference, DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam revealed that the suspect had entered India illegally and had changed his identity. Originally from Bangladesh, Shehzad had assumed the name Vijay Das after arriving in Mumbai around 5-6 months ago. Initially residing in the city, he later moved to a nearby area and worked for a housekeeping agency.