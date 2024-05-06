Salary Disparities: Why State Assembly MLAs Earn More than Lok Sabha MPs Despite Differences in Constituency Sizes

Mumbai: State Assembly MLAs get more salaries/allowances than Lok Sabha MPs. Except for large urban constituencies, around 300 villages fall under the purview of MLAs, while as many as 1,800 villages fall under the purview of MPs. Still, MLAs are happier than MPs when it comes to salaries and allowances.

Both have a salary of Rs 1 lakh and various allowances of Rs 88,000. That is, both MLAs and MPs get Rs 1.88 lakh each. Till 2018, the salary of MPs was increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. However, till 2018, MPs used to get 25 percent of the air travel ticket amount as travel allowance. In 2018, a salary increase was given, but the allowance was discontinued.

Development funds received are the same

MLAs get a Development Fund (MLA Fund) of Rs 5 crore annually. For Rs 5 crore per 300 villages, MPs should get at least Rs 30 crore per 1,800 villages every year, but they get Rs 5 crore per year. This means that MPs have to be satisfied with rs 25 crore for 1,800 villages in five years. MLAs and MPs get the same development funds.

What are the discounts?

The PA of MPs is paid Rs 40,000 as salary, while that of MLAs is Rs 27,500. MPs and MLAs are also free to travel by rail. Legislators receive 32 free air travel passes every year. That means they can fly for free 32 times.

There is not much difference in the concession to MPs. They are free to fly 34 times. MPs get a house in Delhi from the government. However, you have to pay for the sofa or other furniture provided there.

Additional money for MLAs to stay in Mumbai

While the Manora MLA residence is being rebuilt in Mumbai, the Majestic MLA residence has been closed for many years. Therefore, MLAs who have one room in the remaining MLA residence are given Rs 35,000 per month, while those who do not have a single room are given Rs 70,000 per month. This is in addition to salary and other allowances. Assuming that MLAs are paid more than MPs.