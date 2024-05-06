Baramati Lok Sabha Election: Nephew Rohit Pawar Breaks Into Tears, DCM Ajit Pawar Mocks Him On Final Day Of Campaigning

The fiercely contested campaign for the Baramati seat in Western Maharashtra concluded on Sunday, with voting slated for Tuesday, May 7. This battleground has captured nationwide attention as both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar vie for dominance over their family stronghold. The NCP (SCP) has nominated incumbent MP Supriya Sule once again, while Ajit Pawar has put forward his wife, Sunetra Pawar, in opposition to his cousin.On the concluding day of campaigning, a dramatic scene unfolded as NCP (SCP) MLA and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, became visibly emotional, only to be later ridiculed by his uncle, Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a public gathering in support of Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar recounted an emotional moment, stating, "During the division within our party, I had a meeting with (Sharad) Pawar saheb alongside several party members... Pawar saheb conveyed to me that until the youth within our party take up leadership roles or ascend to positions of leadership, he will not rest... In response, I implored Saheb to retract his statement and pledged unwavering support from both our family and myself, standing by his side through thick and thin."

Ajit Pawar, who had been cautioning Baramati voters against being swayed by emotions throughout the election, remarked, "I warned you that someone would attempt to manipulate your emotions. But such tactics don't hold sway.”

In a mocking tone directed at Rohit Pawar's tearful speech, Ajit Pawar quipped, “As I mentioned, there was an attempt to evoke emotions in the last meeting. One individual even shed tears. I will do the same, so please vote for me.” He then proceeded to feign crying, pulling out a handkerchief to wipe his eyes.

Following Ajit Pawar's mockery of his emotional expression, Rohit Pawar responded on X, stating, “Ajitdada, I've learned that you attempted to mimic me, but my tears are not akin to the crocodile tears shed when you received the ED notice. The tears in my eyes are genuine, stirred by the words spoken by Saheb after you disrupted the party… and for that, one needs compassion, empathy, and a living conscience, Ajitdada…. And yes... I am not so callous as to abandon my parents.”